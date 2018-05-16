Sussex Tech Receives Major Community Service Honor, Headed for National Competition

GEORGETOWN, Del.- It was a morning full of celebration at Sussex Technical High School on Friday.

For the first time ever, Sussex Tech has been named the Delaware state winner of the Annual Students in Action National Competition.

That means the school will represent the State of Delaware at the Jefferson Awards National Ceremony event this summer, which recognizes outstanding community achievement.

"In Delaware, we're in 58 high schools, middle schools, and youth groups that have this program and operate as leaders to lead a culture of service at their school," said Jefferson Awards Foundation Program Manager Mallory Stratton.

Sussex Tech will compete in a group of 14 schools from across the country.

It's an achievement driven by a power trio of three students: Hannah O'Hara, Amy Craft, and Kaitlynn Adkins, who lead the school's Students In Action Committee.

"Passion has always been our most important drive. We always looked for what need we saw in the community personally, [and] it affects you in the heart," said O'Hara.

Over the past school year, the Students In Action Committee has hosted monthly programs benefiting children, raising more than $1,500 and logging more than 3,000 hours of community service.

"We are aware there are needs in the community, and we're also aware that we have the potential and power to find innovative solutions to solve those needs," said Adkins.

The Jefferson Awards National Ceremony and Gala event will take place beginning June 27 in Washington.