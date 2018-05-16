Maryland Candidate for Governor Releases Baltimore Plan
BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- A Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland has released a plan to help the state's largest city.
Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker released his "Uplift Baltimore" plan on Wednesday. It's a proposed city-state partnership to identify and customize programs to help communities hardest hit by crime, health, housing and employment challenges.
Baker, who is running in a crowded Democratic primary, is describing it as the first comprehensive proposal to help Baltimore in the campaign.
“Baltimore City is the economic center of the state. Every Marylander should be rooting for Baltimore’s success because her success benefits all of us,” Baker said. "We need to make sure that every corner of every block is thriving. Under my plan, collaborative efforts will not only include working with city officials, but with individuals in the community to ensure that policies to transform neighborhoods serve to improve the quality of life of current residents, not to displace them.”
His seven-page proposal includes plans to try to bring back the $3-billion Red Line light rail project in the city that was scrapped by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
