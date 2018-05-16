"Yanny-Laurel" Debate Dividing Internet is Taken to Laurel, Delaware

LAUREL, Del.- Is it Laurel or is it Yanny? A audio clip that went viral has been stirring up controversy and dividing the world. Some people say they hear the word "Laurel," while others hear something totally different: "Yanny."

The Yanny-Laurel debate is taking the internet by storm, with thousands sharing the video around various social media platforms. Celebrities are even weighting in on the trend.

WBOC decided to head to Laurel, Delaware to see what people who live there think about this debate.

We found people are pretty much split down the middle, when it comes to the Yanny-Laurel argument. So the debate will continue on around Laurel and around the world.

Listen to the audio clip below and decide for yourself.