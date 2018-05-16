Parking Meters Starting up in Sussex County Beach Towns

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.-The unofficial start of summer for many in eastern Sussex County has arrived: a majority of parking meters are back online.

On Tuesday, Fenwick Island, Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach turned their meters back on or began requiring parking permits for employees and residents. They now join the town of Lewes, who has been charging for parking since May 1.

Most of the parking charges begin at 10 a.m., so early risers or night owls can park free of charge. The town of Dewey Beach's website states parking is free Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 5-11 p.m. at permit and metered spaces.

The City of Rehoboth's meters go online the Friday immediately preceding Memorial Day. Their parking permits are in effect until the second Sunday after Labor Day.

Many other towns, such as Bethany Beach, charge for parking until Sept. 15.