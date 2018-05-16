Local Businesses React to Sussex Co. Beach Replenishment Delay

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- After news broke that long-awaited beach replenishment in Sussex County won't begin until May 25, some local business owners fear it could hurt the incoming summer tourist season.

"I have a feeling we are going to have some very unhappy tourists," says Ann McCabe, whose family owns the Tidepool Toys shop in Bethany Beach. "I don't know how much it will actually affect this business because people buy toys come what may."

Both McCabe and Leslie Hornberger, who works at the nearby JJ Stones Jewelry store, say the good thing is that the work will be nearly done when their busiest time arrives: the end of the school year. Hornberger says she thinks business will be fine if the work is complete on June 25, as currently scheduled.

"In past years they have run over time and they run into the people that are going spending a lot of money to stay in a resort," she recalls. "There have been a lot of complaints on noises and stuff like that."

Bethany Beach Mayor Jack Gordon agrees the timing isn't ideal, but the work is too necessary to pass up.

"There is no question as to whether we have to suffer along with it," he says. "None of us are happy about the timing at all. But we just have to make it work."

Gordon says the replenishment will help widen the beach for tourists and also reinforce the dune to protect the boardwalk.

The $17 million project will stretch down the coast. After Bethany's work is complete, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will replenish South Bethany, then Fenwick Island. Fenwick's work is set to end in late July.