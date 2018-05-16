Police: Denton Man Stabbed Following Dispute

DENTON, Md.- Denton police responded to a stabbing Wednesday, which they said was the result of a domestic-related incident.

At around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 200 building of Riverview Gardens. Police said they found Markel Bledsoe, 22 of Denton, with a stab wound on his side. He was treated by Caroline County EMS before he was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, where he was admitted for treatment and observation.

Police said they later learned that Bledsoe and his former girlfriend were in an argument earlier in the day but that the dispute wasn't reported to police. Police said Bledsoe allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend during the dispute.

Then, the former girlfriend's father, Shakir Wright, 43 of Greensboro, confronted Bledsoe about this assault, and Wright allegedly stabbed Bledsoe during the confrontation, police said.

Police said charges are pending for Wright in connection to this incident.