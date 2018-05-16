Pocomoke City American Legion Liquor Keeps its License

SNOW HILL, Md.- The Worcester County Liquor Control Board has agreed to let Pocomoke City's American Legion Post 93 keep its liquor license. The decision comes after several neighbors complained of noise and rowdiness outside the post during late night events.

Members from the American Legion explained why they deserve to keep their liquor license.

"We do a lot for the community and we think that will help us serve our veterans in the community as a whole," says Paul Corbin, commander of American Legion Post 93.

After hearing the testimony, the county's Board of License Commissioners approved the Legions request with a major stipulation. The legion will have to close its bar by 11 p.m. each night.

Neighbors have been rallying to have the posts license revoked, they say it's the liquor that causes the Legion's guest to be a safety concern to their community.

The American Legion says moving forward they will do their very best to ease neighbors concerns.

"I think they will be happy," Corbin said. "I will make it my personal responsibility to talk to them and see if they are happy."