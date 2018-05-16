Traffic Stop Leads to Shoplifting Arrest of Lincoln Man

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police said officers arrested a Lincoln man after they pulled him over for a traffic stop and found he had been wanted for a shoplifting incident in April.

Officers pulled David J. Lewis, 36 of Lincoln, over in the area of Northwest Front Street on Tuesday.

According to police, on April 4, Lewis was reported to have stolen an item from the Walmart on North DuPont Boulevard that cost about $948. According to the investigation, Lewis allegedly took the item without paying for it and took off in a car that had children inside. Another person was involved in the incident, but police said the second person has yet to be identified.

A warrant was obtained from this shoplifting incident. When Lewis was pulled over Tuesday, police said officers arrested him for shoplifting and endangering the welfare of a child for the April incident. Police also charged Lewis with possession after they searched his car and found crack cocaine and marijuana inside.

Bail was set for Lewis at around $2,000 for shoplifting and $501 unsecured for the drug charges. He will appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for an arraignment in August.