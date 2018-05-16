Salisbury Recovery Home Looking to Expand its Outreach - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Recovery Home Looking to Expand its Outreach

SALISBURY, Md.- Tish Ottey is a law enforcement officer on Delmarva who saw a growing need for drug recovery support services.  After learning more about sober living facilities, she decided to open up one of her own in Salisbury.

Over the last year Ottey has served 48 men with their sobriety at the Douglas K. Hamilton House for Recovery

"They're required to go to NA and AA meetings, they're required to live as a family so they have to do chores and take care of the property. We share family meals together during house meetings so we kind of sit down and go over the good, bad and ugly about what's going on," Ottey said.

But over that year she was inspired to expand her reach to other counties and more addicts looking for clean living spaces.  She currently is under contract with a home in Berlin, that has yet to be disclosed, and is awaiting zoning approval from the town.

WBOC spoke to several people in Berlin on Wednesday that say while they support the need for recovery homes in the area, they're skeptical about having one next door to them. 

"I mean I fight every day for children not to be exposed to drugs or alcohol or you know teach them the right way. While those people are working on their lives it doesn't mean that my children need to, you know, I want to pick and choose who they're going to be surrounded by and who's going to have an influence on them," said Christy Forrester, a mother of two. 

Ottey says concerns like Forresters were raised when opening the Douglas K. Hamilton House for Recovery, but once neighbors were made aware of the structure each resident is required to comply within the facility, they were understanding about her vision. 

Ottey says she hopes to open the Berlin recovery facility in the next six months.  A town zoning committee will review her application in June. 

