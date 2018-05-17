Police Seek Public's Help Locating Wanted Seaford Man

SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Seaford man wanted in connection with a burglary and multiple other charges.

The burglary incident happened in February 2018 at a home on Garden Lane in Seaford. Through investigative measure, 49-year-old Aaron Bell was identified as a suspect, police said.

According to police, Bell has an active warrant out of DSP Troop 5, including charges of third degree burglary, theft, criminal mischief, selling stolen property, falsifying business records and theft by false pretense. He also has an active warrant out of DSP Troop 2 for theft and two capiases out of the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.

Anyone with information on Bell's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jones of Troop 4 at 302-752-3795. Information can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.