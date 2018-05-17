Uber Initiative to Support Coding Program in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Uber Technologies is bringing its coding initiative to Delaware.

The transportation network company will support Philadelphia-based nonprofit Coded by Kids' program at the Kingswood Community Center in Wilmington. The program is part of Uber's 8-80 Coding Initiative, which launched in Philadelphia last year to expand computer science education for those between 8 and 80 years old.

Uber's initiative provides donation and mentoring to develop and enhance existing coding programs and expand the pool of those underrepresented in technology.

Coded by Kids CEO Sylvester Mobley says his nonprofit chose Wilmington because of a lack of access to high-quality tech education. He says Uber's support will help grow Coded by Kids' Delaware presence, established last year.