Police in Delaware Seize Drugs, $16K in Suspected Drug Money

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A two-month investigation into suspected drug activity has led to an arrest and the seizure of more than $16,000 in suspected drug money in Delaware.

Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Michael Austin tells news outlets that police searched two homes and two cars registered to 43-year-old Ruben P. Harper Tuesday morning and found illegal drugs and the money.

Austin says officers discovered 506 grams of powder cocaine, 129 grams of crack cocaine, 7,748 bags of heroin amounting to 54.2 grams, 753 grams of marijuana, a stolen handgun, various drug paraphernalia and $16,546.

Harper was arrested on multiple charges and is being held on $456,500 cash bail. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.