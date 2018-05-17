Man Burned in Easton House Fire

EASTON, Md.- A man had to be rushed to the hospital for burns he suffered in an early Thursday morning fire that left an Easton home in ruins.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal said the blaze occurred shortly after 4 a.m. at a one story home located at 729 Port St.

It took 35 firefighters from the Easton Vol. Fire Department approximately an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

Investigators said the home's occupant, Edward Leroy Anderson, suffered burns to his throat, mouth and nose and was initially transported to University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Easton before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the home and another $15,000 in damage to the property.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in a rear bedroom.