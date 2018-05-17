East Coast National EMS Memorial Bike Ride Rolls Through Delaware

LEWES, Del. - Last weekend, people from across the country kicked off a major trip along the East Cost to honor first responders who have died in the line of duty as part of the East Coast National EMS Memorial Bike Ride.

More than 120 riders and support team members arrived in Delaware Thursday morning via the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

The group made two stops in Lewes and Georgetown before continuing the journey to Kent Island, Maryland.

The riders will make the final stop in National Harbor, Maryland Friday, where a formal memorial service will take place.

"[The riders] are driven. They have a passion and drive to remember the honorees they're riding for," said Sussex County paramedic Lars Granholm.

Granholm said riders are honoring eight responders from Delaware, and 76 people from across the country.