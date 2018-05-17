2 Arrested Following Assault Investigation in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police arrested two people earlier this month as part of an assault investigation.

Anthony Penawell, 24, and Tiffany A. Wolfe, 32, both of Milford, were arrested May 5. On that day, Penawell allegedly assaulted the victim in a parking lot on North Walnut Street in the downtown area. It happened around 8:40 a.m., police said.

Following the assault, the victim went to the Milford Police Department to report the incident and was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to police, a young child witnessed the alleged assault.

A warrant was obtained for Penawell. Police made contact with him and found him to be in the company of Wolfe, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Penawell and Wolfe reportedly provided false statements to the investigating officer about the matter. Wolfe was also taken into custody and a warrant was obtained for her, police said.

Penawell was charged with second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree conspiracy and providing a false statement to law enforcement. Wolfe was charged with second-degree conspiracy and providing a false statement to law enforcement.

Both were presented at Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $15,000 secured for Penawell and $4,000 unsecured for Wolfe.

Penawell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on May 11. Wolfe is scheduled to appear for her preliminary hearing on June 1.