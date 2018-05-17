MSP Investigating Deadly Denton Car Crash

DENTON, Md. -- Maryland State Police said troopers are investigating a deadly crash between three cars Thursday morning. One person was killed and two children were hurt in the incident, police said.

It happened around 7 a.m. near Route 16 and Williston Road. According to MSP, Patrick Bateman Sr., 56, of Mardela Springs, was driving a garbage truck south on Harmony Road when he lost control of the truck, crossed the center of the road, and hit a trailer that Thomas Pinder, 58, of Easton, was towing in a pickup truck.

The garbage truck continued down the wrong way of the road and hit a car head-on. The driver of the car, Brittany Plumer, 27, of Queen Anne, died. Two children in the car, an 8-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, were taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for injuries they sustained in the crash, police said. MSP said the children were then taken to to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

No one in the other two vehicles were injured in the incident.

Investigators said that alcohol doesn't seem to be a factor in the crash at this time. Police closed the road from 7:30 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. today while they investigated.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Department and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted MSP's crash team and aviation command in this incident.