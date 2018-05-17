Delaware to Move Forward with Full-Scale Sports Gaming

DOVER, Del.-The Delaware Department of Finance and the Attorney General's Office say the state will be moving forward with full-scale sports betting following this week's Supreme Court decision on game parlaying.

On Monday, the Supreme Court stuck down a federal ban on sports betting. On Thursday, Gov. John Carney's office said the First State will now allow sports betting, including head-to-head betting, and will also permit single-game wagering.

In 2009, the state passed a law authorizing sports betting for professional and collegiate sports, with the exception of games involving Delaware-based teams.

According to Delaware Finance Secretary Rick Geisenberger, state lottery and casino staff will begin training for the new betting implementations next week.

A full-launch of sports gaming is expected next month.