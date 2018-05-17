Hebron Horse Farm Owner's Court Case Open

HEBRON, Md.- It's been two months since WBOC made the shocking discovery of dozens of dead horses, along with numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions on a Wicomico County farm. The Wicomico County Humane Society confirmed all the horses have since been removed from the Cherry Walk Road farm outside of Hebron.

Since the discovery in March, the surviving horses have been rounded up and taken to various rescues on Delmarva. Some horses even went as far away as Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

WBOC has learned that back in 2014 animal cruelty and dumping charges were filed against Barbara Pilchard, the owner of the farm.

In 2016, Pilchard pleaded guilty to the dumping charge. But, three days after WBOC broke the story about the horses, court records show Pilchard's 2016 case was reopened. This time, authorities requesting a transcript or audio recording.

Some neighbors on Cherry Walk Road, such as Scott Duncan, can't help but wonder what's next?



"I feel sorry for Barbara because those horses were an important part of her life, but we'll just have to see if there's horses in her future I guess," Duncan said.



Duncan explained he isn't sure what legal action could be made.



"I think it's a little difficult for the law to be intrusive on things like that unless there's some evidence that something's not right," Duncan said.



The evidence would be the necropsy results. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says it has some, but not all of them back.



In a press conference in March, Acting Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes said if charges were to be filed against Pilchard it could take months.



"Charging a crime is not anything any one of us take lightly. If we rushed to judgment that would be a breech to the public trust. It will take time to make this decision," Dykes said.