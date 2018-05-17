Wet Weather Keeping Farmers off Fields

HARRINGTON, Del. – Recent wet weather has kept some farmers from working their fields. During the early part of May, there was a need for some rain. That was not the case by Thursday, when rain has been a constant throughout the week.

Willard Kauffman, who runs Green Meadows Farms LLC, said he’s spent most of the past week doing side work.

"We haven't been doing much field work with it raining, drizzly cloudy and damp.” Kauffman said.

While rain is something farmers hope for throughout the growing season, one of Kauffman’s crops is wheat, a crop that is prone to disease when there is too much rain.

"It's not good to have a lot of damp weather like we've been having for that but we just hope and pray for the best,” Kauffman said.