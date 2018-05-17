Maryland State Highway Responds to Median Fence Critics

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Maryland officials are responding to criticism of Ocean City's new median fence. They argue once the project is complete, people will no longer be able to crawl under the fence on Coastal Highway.

SHA says once landscaping is added, people will have a very difficult time getting under the fence.

Some people say Ocean City and Salisbury, which has a median fence on US 50 that cannot be crawled underneath, should switch fences.

"The one in Salisbury would be a lot better here so that no one would crawl underneath of it," says Nicole Collins.

SHA says they are confident the landscaping will put a stop to people getting under the fence.

Ocean City police say they are prepared to ticket anyone who crosses the median instead of using pedestrian crossings.

"We will have more officers doing overtime, looking for these violations to keep everyone safe," says Officer Kutz.