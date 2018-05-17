Debate Over Third Bay Crossing Comes to Dorchester County

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Thursday, the Maryland Transportation Authority held a public meeting in Cambridge, looking for public input on an idea to build a third Chesapeake Bay crossing.

And with rainy weather not bringing much business for Pizza Ziya, owner Joe Salgun hopes that changes with another Bay Bridge.

"Why not? It'll bring more traffic, more business, and more opportunity for Dorchester County," Salgun said. "The whole Eastern Shore needs it."

But farther up Route 50, people like Jay Corvan say a bridge will only bring more unwanted traffic, which may be good for business but not for homeowners like him.

"Putting another bridge is just a kind of recipe for disaster," Corvan said. "It's going to begin to really devalue that property and devalue our countryside."

Corvan also says the added infrastructure could ruin the scenic lands in the county.

Dorchester County Economic Development Director Jeff Trice said finding a solution won't be so simple.

"It could go either way," Trice said.

Trice adds that infrastructure, sea level rise, and business growth are all things to consider in the county. As for a possible solution, a ferry service, he says, makes sense.

But as cars continue through here, Salgun hopes more comes from not a ferry but a bridge.

"I think it's a great idea," Salgun said.

The study area the Maryland Transportation Authority is looking into includes the entire span of the bay in Maryland from St. Mary's County to Somerset County. The study started in fall 2017 and if all goes according to plan, a final decision could come as soon as summer 2020.