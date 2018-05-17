Passionate Parents and Community Members Seek Change from Dorchester County School Board

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- A passionate crowd overflowed the Dorchester County Board of Education meeting on Thursday night with hopes of changing critical issues that face the public schools.

Issues were discussed about teacher shortages, disruptive behaviors affecting the classrooms as well as standardize testing. While opinions varied on certain issues, some recognized that change doesn't happen overnight. But School Board President Glen Bramble promises improvements will be made soon.

"We're going to do our very best within the limits of the law and code to turn these schools around, to make them better than what they are," Bramble said.

Father of three Larry Windsor says he fears the teacher shortage will affect his children's education. He says something needs to be done, and fast.

"We just want to do something about it. And at the end of the day we just don't feel like we're being heard. We've been talking about this for a while now, we have plenty of issues," Windsor said.

While others, like mother Shavonte Lewis are suggesting solutions she thinks could help some of the problems. Especially when it comes to facing disruptive students in order to help support the teachers.

"I feel that once the parents become more involved, the disipline and the actions of the students in the school will decrease eventually," Lewis said.

Others like mother Lynn Hutchinson say it isn't the teacher shortage that is causing education to suffer, it's required standardized testing.

"They're not teaching the kids to learn, they're teaching the kids to take a test. And that needs to be changed," Hutchinson said.

The school board on Thursday night announced its decision to immediately implement bi-monthly public meetings in order to work out some of these issues more effectively with the community.