Hogan, First Lady Adopt 2 Rescue Dogs From Animal Shelter
Posted:
May 18, 2018 8:21 AM
Updated:
Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi, hold the rescued Shih Tzus. The governor and first lady are adopting two of the dogs. (Photo credit: Gov. Larry Hogan's Facebook page)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Two dogs from a Baltimore animal shelter are soon moving into swanky new digs: The Maryland governor's mansion.
Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi, have adopted a pair of rescued Shih Tzus. The Republican governor and the state's first lady got the female dog and one of her four puppies on Thursday.
They adopted them at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. The mother dog's other puppies were taken by Hogan's granddaughter Daniella and his press secretary Shareese Nicole Churchill and her family.
The fluffy Shih Tzus were recently brought to the State House when Hogan signed legislation ending puppy mill sales and encouraging adoption.
Hogan says he and his wife are "incredibly excited to be adopting these adorable dogs."
He's seeking public input about what to name the pets.
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
