Orbital ATK's CRS-9 Launch Moved to Monday

An Orbital ATK Antares rocket with Cygnus spacecraft onboard at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. (Photo credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

ATLANTIC, Va.- Orbital ATK, in conjunction with NASA, has moved the Antares and Cygnus launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore to early Monday morning, May 21 to support further pre-launch inspections and more favorable weather conditions.

Monday shows an 80-percent probability of acceptable weather for launch, according to NASA. The space agency said a 5-minute window opens at 4:39 a.m. EDT for the launch of Orbital ATK’s CRS-9 resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Orbital ATK’s Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to launch aboard an Antares rocket for the seventh time from Wallops Flight Facility.

Cygnus will deliver vital equipment, supplies and scientific equipment to the space station as part of Orbital ATK’s Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.