Maryland Gubernatorial Debates to Feature All 9 Democrats
Posted:
May 18, 2018 10:38 AM
Updated:
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Two candidates will join the seven Democrats considered major candidates in the Maryland governor's race for a slate of upcoming debates.
The Maryland Democratic Party is inviting the entire field for the four scheduled dates before the June 26 primary, in a bid to be inclusive and unified. Maryland Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Matthews called the field "dynamic and accomplished" in a Thursday statement accompanying the debate schedule.
The debates will last between one hour and 90 minutes. Party spokesman Fabion Seaton says the crowded stage won't inhibit proper debate, as organizers have "built time into all of these debates for rebuttals and all that."
The first debate is Monday. Teacher Ralph Jaffe won't attend because of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, but his recorded statement will air.
