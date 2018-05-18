Master Control Operator

JOB OPPORTUNITY AT WBOC

IN SALISBURY, MARYLAND

WBOC, Inc. has an opening for a full-time Master Control/Operations Technician who is a self-motivated, detail oriented, organized multi-tasking team player with strong interpersonal skills. This person is responsible for the equipment that provides the content of our broadcast on-air program streams. Candidate will be responsible for monitoring multiple air channels, acquiring, ingesting and preparing content, executing and preparing content, assuring quality control of on air product. This position involves ingesting commercials and programs, timing them and making sure they all play on air properly. The successful candidate may learn to operate studio cameras, teleprompter, technical directing and audio operations for live new broadcasts.

Interested applicants should have working knowledge in communications,

broadcasting, IT or Mass Media preferred. Good working knowledge of computers, video and audio equipment and automation systems used in broadcasting.

If this job is for you, please send resume, cover letter to:

humanresources@wboc.com

or

WBOC

Attn: Human Resources

1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Salisbury, MD 21801

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

We are an "Equal Opportunity Employer"





