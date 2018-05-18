Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Mourns Loss of Deputy

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County deputies are mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of Deputy First Class Steven Ray. He was 42.

In a press release as well as a Facebook post Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Lewis described Ray's death as "sudden and untimely." Lewis said Ray passed away less than 24 hours after working his most recent assignment. The sheriff did not disclose Ray's cause of death.

Lewis said Ray, an 18-year law enforcement veteran, and a United States Marine leaves behind three sons, a special longtime girlfriend, and four siblings.



Ray was a member of the sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and a member of the WCSO's Motor Unit.



"As sheriff of Wicomico County, I ask that you keep the men and women of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Deputy Steven Ray in your thoughts and prayers as they will be experiencing many difficult days ahead," Lewis wrote.

"Thank you Stevie Ray for serving the citizens of Wicomico County with distinction and pride. Semper Fi."