Thursday, Sept. 8, 2005

No fuel? No problem for this helicopter that was refueled in mid-air by a military plane.

11:37 a.m.

We just saw the most spectacular sight: a military plane refueling helicopters in mid-air!

10:52 a.m.

Our Slidell mission is nearing an end. Riding around the area I must say that the military and federal presence is very visible. I found out that several search dogs involved in looking for victims have have died. It could be possibly due to their drinking flood waters.

8:21 a.m.

We just woke up. Although I've been eating well I've just been tired. Today I'm staying in Slidell. That's because I'm not going to be able to get to Baton Rouge because I'm having difficulties finding a location to edit video. There's bad news to report: one of the Salisbury fire department's trucks has broken down. So we're down a truck for now.