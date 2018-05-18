Georgetown Police Department Looks to Boost Declining Number of Officer Applications

GEORGETOWN, Del. - As he sorted through some officer applications, Georgetown Police Chief R.L. Hughes said the pile is a far cry from the number of applications the department received a few years back.

"One of my biggest concerns is quite frankly is a legacy. We want to continue with quality law enforcement here in our community," said Chief Hughes.

Three years ago, the department had about 120 applications to sort through.

Hughes said that number has been steadily declining since.

Today, the department has 20 applications on file as it begins the active recruiting process.

Hughes said a larger application pool means the department would better represent the community it serves.

"It is imperative that we represent our community, and that we look and sound like the people we serve," he said.

Hughes said the decline may have something to do with law enforcement's disconnect with a younger generation.

"I need to find ways to identify with that group to let them understand why we do what we do," he said.

Hughes said the department is looking to re-establish that connection by potentially revamping the recruitment and interview process.

The department is looking to hire two new officers in the coming months.