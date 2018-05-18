Former Bank Execs Seek Acquittal After Fraud Convictions

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Four former executives for the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program are asking a federal judge to overturn their fraud and conspiracy convictions.

The former Wilmington Trust executives claim in a court filing Wednesday that the prosecution evidence was insufficient to convict them, and that the weight of the evidence is contrary to the May 3 jury verdict.

In lieu of acquittal, defense attorneys are asking for a new trial.

The judge on Friday ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to submit written briefs on the matter.

The former executives were convicted on all counts in an indictment alleging that they deliberately misled federal regulators and investors about the bank's massive amount of past due commercial real estate loans.