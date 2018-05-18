DEMA Issues Weekend Weather Advisory

SMYRNA, Del.- Officials with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency continue to monitor forecasts from the National Weather Service. DEMA is reminding residents to be aware of the most current weather information and their surroundings over the weekend.

Heavy rains could lead to flash flooding, flooding of rivers, creeks and streams, and flooding in poor drainage areas. Along the coast, rising waters could flood roadways, as well as low-lying areas of the shore and back bays.

Most of Delaware has received between one and three inches of rain since Tuesday, and two to four more inches are possible through Sunday morning.

The entire state continues under a Flash Flood Watch through 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, along with a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Delaware Bay from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

Remember to never drive into flooded roadways – turn around, don’t drown.

Tune in to local television and radio stations, as well as NOAA Weather radio for current forecasts. Information can also be found at www.weather.gov/phi.