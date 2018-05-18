Milford Man Charged for 2 Assault Investigations

MILFORD, Del. - Police arrested a man after being involved in two assault investigations in the month of May.

The first of the two incidents was on May 4, when Ricky E. Ness, (31) of Milford, reportedly contacted two alleged victims on Southeast Front St. at approximately 1:51 a.m., which violated an active no contact order issued earlier this year between Ness and one of the two.

Police say during this contact Ness allegedly shoved the other victim, causing a minor injury.

The second of the two incidents occurred on May 3, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Southeast Front St. During that incident it was reported that Ness again contacted a victim in which there was an active no contact order.

Police say during this incident Ness reportedly struck the victim, causing minor injuries. Ness also reportedly made statements that led the victim to fear for their life, as well preventing the victim to leave the home.

On May 17, Ness turned himself into police and was charged with two counts of breach of release, two counts of third-degree assault, terroristic threatening, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Ness was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #3 in Georgetown, where bail was set at $5000 cash.

Ness is scheduled to appear at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on May 24, 2018, for a preliminary hearing. Ness has been committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction at the Sussex Correctional Institution.