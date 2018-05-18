Man Charged in Rehoboth Beach Home Invasion

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a man in connection with a Rehoboth Beach home invasion.

Police said that at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, troopers were dispatched to the unit block of Spinning Wheel Lane, Colonial East in Rehoboth Beach for a disorderly complaint. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with 39-year-old Keegan Dolan who was outside in front of the home.

Police said a further investigation revealed that two occupants, a 34-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were inside of the house when Dolan began banging on the house and making threats towards them.

Police said Dolan then proceeded to open a bedroom window and threw a bucket of water filled with cigarette butts, striking one of the residents and causing damage to the window blinds. Dolan then attempted to climb threw the window while holding a baseball bat and threatening to harm the residents, investigators said. A wooden Louisville Slugger baseball bat was recovered from the scene, police said.

Dolan was subsequently taken into custody without incident. He was transported back to Troop 7 where he was charged with home invasion (felony), two counts of aggravated menacing (felony), possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, offensive touching, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $25,500 unsecured bond.