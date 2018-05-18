Blighted Homes Being Demolished in Dover

DOVER, Del. --- Nine blighted homes in Downtown Dover are being demolished to cut down on crime and improve homeownership with the construction of new homes.

NCALL Research will begin demolishing nine vacant and boarded up properties that were recently purchased using Strong Neighborhoods Housing Funds awarded by Delaware State Housing Authority.

Five of these properties are located next to each other on a single block of North Kirkwood Street.

Two others are on S. Queen while the remaining two are on South Kirkwood Street and will be developed by Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity.