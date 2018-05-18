Army Veteran and Family Welcomed into New Home

The O'Brien family poses for photo at dedication ceremony to their new home in Milton.

MILTON, Del. – A special dedication ceremony was held Friday to welcome the family of a veteran into their new custom-built, mortgage-free home.

The home was built by Operation FINALLY HOME and Lewes Building Co.

Last July, U.S. Army Sgt. Shaun O’Brien and his family were surprised with the news they were getting the new mortgage-free home at a Concert in the Park event in Lewes. On Friday, the home was handed over to Sgt. O’Brien, his wife Jesyka and their two sons.

"If we were ever going to buy a house or have a place to raise our kids, this was I think kind of what we dreamed,” said Sgt. O’Brien.

Inside the walls of the Red Fox Lane home are notes of love, written by members of the community. In January the O’Brien’s were able to see the notes on the studs of their home before being wrapped in drywall. They are notes the will only add to the love that surrounds them in their brand new home.

"We've had nine houses is nine years,” Jesyka said. “ And we get to say this is home now, forever."