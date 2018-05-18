Delmarva Gets Ready to Celebrate the Royal Wedding

REHOBOTH, De.- With just hours until the royal wedding, people are around the world are preparing to celebrate, including those in Delaware. One restaurant in Lewes, Delaware, Go Brit, is serving up traditional British cuisine in honor of Harry and Meghan's marriage.

The celebration is complete with sticky toffee pudding, shepard's pie, bangers and mash, and of course, fish and chips. Pimms, a popular summer cocktail in England, will also be served as well as a variety of other desserts and treats.

The decorations hanging atop the restaurant ceiling made the journey across the pond. Go Brit owner, Alison Bylth, brought the authentic bunting back with her from London, England.

Bylth is London born and breed, but she explains the excitement for the royals can be felt world wide.

"I've really seen a lot of interest over here, I've been talking to customers for weeks about the royal wedding. I think there's a great deal of excitement. Meghan Markle is just terrific and everyone is behind her," Bylth said.

But despite the authentic food and drink, the best seller is the tea towels.

"It's the standard item that everybody buys, it out sells all of the other memorabilia," Bylth said.

The towels that are able to be purchased in her restaurant come directly from London as well.

But beyond Big Ben and the red telephone booths, why do Americans care so much about all this? Kristen Walton, a history professor at Salisbury University, said the obsession dates back to the 18th century.

"Popular culture has always really just drawn the royals into our minds. Not to mention of course the Disney culture and that constant obsession for young children with princesses and royalty," Walton said.