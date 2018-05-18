Delmar Man Sentenced in Death of Son

SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County man was sentenced to forty years in the Division of Corrections Friday in connection with his guilty pleas to child abuse resulting in death.

Shane Lee Faucette, 31, of Delmar, Maryland, received the maximum sentence allowed by law.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, Faucette pleaded guilty on March 13. Sentencing was delayed until the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

The conviction was the result of a September 2017 incident where Faucette admitted to repeatedly punching his 18-day-old son, Luke Faucette, in the head. Faucette became angry at the child for continuing to cry. Prosecutors say Faucette then delayed seeking medical attention for the child for approximately three hours.

Doctors who treated the child noted numerous blunt force head injuries, including contusions, abrasions, laceration of the face and head, skull bone fractures, hemorrhages and other injuries. An autopsy revealed that the child had substantial fractures to his skull and blood present on top of his brain, the state's attorney's office said.