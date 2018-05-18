Rain Across Delmarva Inconveniencing Farmers, Killing Crops

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Puddles of rain dotted roadways in places like Talbot County, slowing cars down along Route 50 and stopping farmers completely.

On the CH Gannon & Sons Farm in Easton, farmer Greg Gannon says it's all about the bad timing.

"It just comes at a bad time for the maturing wheat and barley as well as the corn and soybeans and other crops, which are just starting out," Gannon said. "There'll be replanting done for sure."

Gannon says it's not the rain itself, but what it brings. He says pooling water will drown newly planted crops. And for things that have already started to grow, like wheat, it's not pooling water that will get them, but disease from the humidity.

"It's somewhat disappointing that this would come right on the heels of what was a pretty good planting period," Gannon said.

It's the same story for farmers further south in Dorchester County.

Farmer Paul Jackson says the 40-acres of soybeans he just planted on his farm will likely rot before they sprout, pushing back the start of the season.

"It can affect your yield because you're getting later and later," Jackson said. "I won't be working for a while."

An inconvenience for farmers across Delmarva, who wait like sitting ducks until the weather finally dries up.