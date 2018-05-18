Man Arrested for Assault of Accomack Sheriff's Deputy

ONLEY, Va.- A Virginia man was arrested Friday morning for assaulting an Accomack County sheriff's deputy.

Edward C. Brabham, of Suffolk, Virginia, was wanted for larceny at the Regal Inn in Onley. Brabham allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money from a customer's room and took off in a Burgundy Blazer, heading south on Lankford Highway, the sheriff's office said.

A couple hours later, a deputy observed a car at a body shop on Gospel Temple Road in Keller that matched Brabham's car. When a deputy approached him to take him into custody, Brabham allegedly began to assault the deputy, attempting to take his service weapon, the sheriff's office said.

After a brief struggle, the Brabham allegedly attempted to leave in a vehicle and crashed after driving a short distance. He was apprehended by other deputies who had arrived on scene.

Brabham was charged with grand larceny, attempt to flee law enforcement, assault and battery on law enforcement, attempt to disarm law enforcement, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice and fail to drive in right lane. He's being held at the Accomack County Jail with bond denied.



Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Accomack

County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips may also be submitted

through the sheriff’s office website.