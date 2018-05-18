Police Investigating Deadly Crash in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md. -- Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly car crash Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of White Lowe Road and Route 50 shortly before 3 p.m.

According to MSP, Maria Theresia Ellis, 77 of Ocean City, was driving on White Lowe Road when her car failed to yield to oncoming traffic as she turned onto Route 50. Police said Ellis's car was hit in a T-bone like manner by Garrett Adrian Pusey, 20 of Mardela Springs.

Police said Ellis died at the scene and is being taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore. Pusey was taken to PRMC for injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.

MSP said that alcohol isn't a factor in the crash and that it was raining at the time. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.