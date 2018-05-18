Flooded Streets in Berlin

BERLIN, Md--Rain, rain, go away, that's many people are saying as they splashed through the rain.

Several streets were flooded throughout Salisbury and in Berlin, some streets were closed.

The Town of Berlin says it had several partial road closures because of the rain. Parents picked their kids up early because of the flooded streets.

"Some of the roads are being closed, Ocean City is already under water and we are going to grandmas this weekend but the roads are closed," Carol Wallace.

The town of Berlin says Public Works and First Responders were on duty all day responding to numerous rain related incidents.

All this rain is dampening peoples spirits.

"It's overwhelming, I know we needed rain but at this point it's been going on for many days," says Andrea West McCabe.

The Town of Berlin says they have re-opened roads but they're still urging drivers to exercise caution while driving.