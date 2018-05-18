Flooding Affects Areas in Central Virginia, Virginia Beach

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Flash flooding in central Virginia could continue overnight.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a flash flood warning expired 7 p.m. Friday, but more warnings could come as rain returns to the Richmond area.

Authorities tell the Times-Dispatch that a man and a woman were rescued unharmed from a car caught in high water on a Goochland County bridge early Friday. Authorities also say there were road closures in Henrico and Hanover counties.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the National Weather Service has issued flash flood advisories for southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Some neighborhoods in Virginia Beach were experiencing flooding. Because of the flooding, schools closed Friday or sent kids home early in Caroline, Henrico, Hanover, Powhatan, King William, Lunenburg, Goochland and Chesterfield counties.