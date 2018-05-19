Millsboro Boy Arrested for Making Bomb Threat During a Middle School Dance

MILLSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested a 14-year-old boy Friday night after he made several calls to 911 claiming there was a bomb at Millsboro Middle School.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the middle school located on East State Street while the school was hosting its 8th grade formal dance.

Police said the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center received multiple calls from an unknown man who said there was a bomb in the school. A trooper was already at the school for the dance, assigned as the school resource officer, and worked with Millsboro and Dagsboro police to evacuate the school. DSP said they searched the school with a K-9 unit, and did not find a bomb.

According to DSP, police traced the phone call back to a home in the Oak Orchard area, where troopers made contact with the 14-year-old boy and confirmed he made the calls.

He was charged with terroristic threatening, and was arraigned and released to his parents on $1,000 unsecured bail with a future court date in Family Court.