Delaware High School Student Arrested For Pulling Gun on Fellow Student

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WBOC/AP) - An 18-year-old high school student in Delaware has been arrested after police say he pulled a gun on a fellow student.

Delaware State Police say Tymere Moore of Middletown is facing charges including possessing a weapon in a school zone, theft of a firearm and aggravated menacing.

Police say the incident began Friday morning at Middletown High School when Moore threw a bottle at a female student. A male student then confronted Moore.

Police say Moore and the male student took their altercation to a school bathroom, where Moore pulled a handgun from his book bag and pointed it at the student. No shots were fired.

According to police, soon after the incident, school administrators were made aware and Moore was immediately located within the school. Police say an attempt was made to escort him to a secure area, but he refused to comply and a fight broke out. Police say Moore hit one of the school administrators before he was eventually brought under control.

Police say upon further investigation they learned Moore had stolen the gun from a car earlier in the day. According to police, Moore was charged with one count each of the following:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone

Theft of a Firearm

Aggravated Menacing

Assault 3 rd Degree

Degree Offensive Touching

Police say he was arraigned and taken to the Vaughn Correctional Institution on $29,250 secured bail.