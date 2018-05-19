Flooding Causes Road Closures on Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md.- People on Delmarva are noticing the aftermath of this week's storm as they traveled on Saturday.

The entrance into Snow Hill was closed off at Route 12 because of the safety risks with high water. Drivers were forced to turn around and take a detour in order to get into town. Kirk Carmean says it's inconvenient for him.

"It probably takes an extra half hour to go all the way around and come back into Snow Hill. I'm a school bus driver so when this happens it slows us down for that too so we're hoping it goes down quick," Carmean said.

But Isaac Dale says he isn't surprised by the closure. He's used to this particular road flooding after storms.

"I've seen it before, so I don't know if it's that bad, but it's just the amount of rain that came down last night. It was a lot of rain - and it flooded out a lot of areas," Dale said.

In Salisbury, a portion of Pemberton Drive was closed off near the Olde Towne neighborhood. Neighbors say a paddle boat was blocking the storm water drainage pipes which caused water to travel over the road.

In an effort to prevent the road from washing away with the water pressure, Wicomico County Public Works officials say crews began armoring the embankment. The preventative measure requires rocks to be placed on the side of the road that is at risk with the most pressure.

Officials hope the extra rock support will help to stabilize the road as more rain is expected to shower over Delmarva this weekend.