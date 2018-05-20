DSP Investigating Serious Saturday Night Crash Involving a Golf Cart

DAGSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police said troopers are investigating a serious crash involving a golf cart Saturday night that seriously injured one person.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Acres Camping Resort. According to DSP, Thomas Rivera, 47, of Lebanon, Pennsylanvia, was driving a golf cart on the Tuckahoe Trail near the Sitting Bull Trail with a 47-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

Police said Rivera lost control of the golf cart and both Rivera and his passenger were ejected from the cart and thrown into the roadway.

The woman was seriously injured and she was flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, police said. Rivera sustained minor injuries and was also treated at PRMC.

Police said Rivera was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and was released with a future court date.