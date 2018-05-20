Mother, Boyfriend Charged in Death of Daughter, 11

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Virginia mother has been charged with the murder of her 11-year-old daughter.

Norfolk Police say 33-year-old Latoya Smith, and her boyfriend, 43-yearold Demont Harris, were charged Sunday with second-degree murder.

Police say they were called Sunday at about 8 a.m. along with medics to Balview Avenue in the city for an unresponsive child.

The girl had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith and Harris are being held at the city jail.