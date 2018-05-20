Impact of Rain on Cruisin' OC Events

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Many of the Cruisin' Ocean City weekend festivities were canceled due to the recent heavy rainfall. Many people who live in Ocean City were relieved by the cancellations.

Neighbors say they always wish for rainy days during the Ocean City car events.

"We all hope it will rain on their parade," says resident Terra McNeil.

Another Ocean City local agreed.

"All my fears have gone away because of the rain," says George Balunis.

Restaurant owners say typically their businesses are jam packed with hungry customers, but businesses say this year was slow.

Although, many locals were satisfied with the cancellation of the Cruisin events...businesses were not happy.

"This weekend our sales were down by 50 percent, they bring in good business. Hopefully this week we can make up for it with the fun," says Shannon Tippett.

A dreary weekend that had many people wishing for sunshine.