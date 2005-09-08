If you would like to make a donation to help save the animals that have been affected by Hurricane Katrina, you can send your donation to the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Please mark you donation for Animal Relief and you can also make donations at the Humane's Society Dog Walk on Saturday.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices