Software to Allow Sex Assault Victims to Track Test Results

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The Virginia Department of Forensic Science is developing software that will allow sexual assault victims to track test results in their cases.



Officials hope to begin testing the software this summer.



Department director Linda Jackson said victims will be given the identification number of the physical evidence recovery kit taken at a hospital, enabling them to track the analysis of evidence. Those who make a police report will also need a personal identification number, which might be withheld by police if it jeopardizes an investigation or prosecution.



Under Virginia law, sexual assault victims have the right to information about evidence kits collected from them and submitted for forensic analysis, unless disclosure threatens the case.



The $118,750 project was funded from a $2 million federal Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant.